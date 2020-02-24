Washington will be Mason’s first African American president.
Some Mason faculty had criticized the search for a new president as overly secretive.
George Mason has 38,000 students and is Virginia’s largest public university, with a highly diverse student body.
“What attracted me to Mason was its reputation for having real impact, providing access and for its commitment to inclusive excellence. Those values are in direct alignment with how I operate as an academic leader,” Washington said in a written statement.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.