ARLINGTON, Va. — George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School is getting a $50 million donation that will allow the university to hire 13 new faculty chairs.

The gift announced Thursday is the largest ever received by the university, a public school in northern Virginia.

It comes from the estate of Allison and Dorothy Rouse. The estate recently gave $43 million to the conservative Heritage Foundation.

Allison Rouse was a judge appointed by then-Gov. Ronald Reagan to the California Court of Appeals in 1971. He died in 2005. Dorothy Rouse was an attorney who died in May.

The $50 million follows a $30 million donation received in 2016 in conjunction with renaming the law school for Scalia.

Critics have questioned whether conservative donations have tilted the school’s curriculum to the right.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.