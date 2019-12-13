On Wednesday, Weissmann said the company expected service to be restored “before Saturday.” But on Friday, Weissman said the company “found water flowing in one of our manholes” that damaged “a previously undamaged part of the cable.” The company now expects “repairs to the water-damaged cable will stretch into next week, and we anticipate bringing customers on this cable back into service next week,” he said.
Weissmann said crews are working to identify the source of the water and halt the flow.