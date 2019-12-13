A Verizon service outage in Georgetown that was expected to end by the weekend will last until next week after the company discovered water damage to a cable Thursday, a company spokesman said Friday.

On Dec. 2, a contractor working on the 31st Street Bridge project in Georgetown “inadvertently cut a bank of conduits containing Verizon cables,” causing a service outage for residential and business customers, Verizon spokesman David Weissmann said. The Georgetown bridge is being replaced after the District Department of Transportation deemed it unsafe.

On Wednesday, Weissmann said the company expected service to be restored “before Saturday.” But on Friday, Weissman said the company “found water flowing in one of our manholes” that damaged “a previously undamaged part of the cable.” The company now expects “repairs to the water-damaged cable will stretch into next week, and we anticipate bringing customers on this cable back into service next week,” he said.

Weissmann said crews are working to identify the source of the water and halt the flow.