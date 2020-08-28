Among them was Marilyn Boddy, 62, who had never attended a protest in her life. As a decades-long federal employee, Boddy had always been reluctant to join in public demonstrations, but that changed when she heard the Rev. Al Sharpton eulogize George Floyd, who died in May beneath the knee of Minneapolis police officer

“It was right there, in the emotion of that moment, that I knew I would be here today,” she said, describing the anger and anguish that shot through her while watching on TV from her New Jersey living room.

AD

AD

On Friday, 200 miles south, she wore a mask inscribed with “BLACK LIVES MATTER” and a red t-shirt featuring the same words, surrounded by the faces of 11 dead Black men and women: Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice, Mike Brown, Eric Garner, Sean Bell, Jordan Davis, Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor.

“We are sick and tired,” she said, surveying the crowd swelling behind her. “At this point, I’d crawl over glass to be here.”

It had been exactly 57 years since King spoke about his dream of unity but also warned, in words quoted far less often, that “the whirlwinds of revolt will continue to shake the foundations of our nation until the bright day of justice emerges.”

AD

It had been three months since those foundations were shaken yet again, this time in the furious, fiery aftermath of Floyd’s killing.

AD

It had been six weeks since the death of civil rights icon John Lewis, the last living speaker at the original March on Washington, where the 23-year-old had told the crowd, “We are tired — We are tired of being beaten by policemen.”

It had been five days since a Kenosha, Wisc., officer shot Jacob Blake in the back, paralyzing him in front of his children. It had been three days since, investigators say, a White teenaged vigilante with an AR-15 in Kenosha gunned down two men who had confronted him on a night of chaotic protests.

AD

And it had been less than 24 hours since President Trump accepted the Republican Party’s nomination from the South Lawn, transforming “The People’s House” — fortified behind concrete barriers and high metal fences — into a campaign prop. As 200 or so protesters blew whistles and clapped frying pans in a vain attempt to disrupt the proceedings, Trump gave a speech laced with falsehoods to a tightly packed crowd of more than 1,500 people, almost none wearing masks in the middle of a pandemic.

AD

“No one will be safe” in Joe Biden’s America, Trump said at the end of a week of extraordinary devastation in his America: wildfires devoured homes in the West, a Category 4 hurricane leveled neighborhoods in the South, protesters lit buildings aflame in the Midwest and a still-raging pandemic took more American lives than were lost on 9/11, pushing the total death toll past 180,000.