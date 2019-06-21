RICHMOND, Va. — A 300-foot tall tower crane will be raised to assist with construction of the new General Assembly building in Richmond.

The General Services Department said work to assemble the crane is expected to begin Friday and continue until Monday.

On Friday, more than a dozen support trucks will deliver pieces for the tower crane and an assist crane to the site. No additional road closures are expected, but crews may temporarily stop traffic to help trucks access the site.

The tower crane will remain in place through early 2021. The initial height of the crane will be 307 feet, but it will be extended to 340 feet in mid-2020.

The foundation of the crane is located inside the secured work site.

