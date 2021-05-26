Kritsky is a biology professor at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati and author of “Periodical Cicadas: The Plague and the Puzzle.” Who was Gideon B. Smith? In an article in the winter 2020 issue of American Entomologist, Kritsky called him “America’s forgotten entomologist.”
Kritsky wants to remind people about Smith and how his long and careful study of the periodical cicada set the foundation for future researchers.
Born in Maryland in 1793, Smith went on to earn a medical degree. He seems to have maintained some interest in medicine, advertising in 1844 that he had discovered a cure for whooping cough. “The remedy is in the form of a most pleasant cordial; all children are fond of it; it can do no harm under any circumstances,” he wrote.
The cost was $1, plus shipping.
Smith was a practical sort, less interested in theory than in exploring where the rubber meets the road. An example of that mind-set actually involves rubber. In November 1826, he wrote to the Baltimore Patriot newspaper explaining that “as the season for wet feet and their attendant consequences is approaching, you are desired to publish the following recipe for rendering boots and shoes water proof.”
Smith’s recipe involved shredding gum elastic, dissolving it in petroleum, letting it set and then applying the resulting varnish to leather goods. Smith wrote that he was offering this information “pro bono.”
Said Kritsky: “Smith was a medical doctor by training, but he didn’t have a formal practice.”
Instead, he worked as an editor and writer for such agricultural newspapers as American Turf and American Farmer. Among the topics Smith wrote on extensively was the cultivation of silkworms.
“He didn’t come from academe,” said Kritsky. “He came from a newspaper background. That’s where he sold his wares, if you will.”
This was the case with Smith’s biggest achievement: meticulously tracking the emergence around the country of various periodical cicada broods. Smith assisted another Baltimore physician, Nathaniel Potter, who was studying the insects.
As Kritsky wrote in his American Entomologist article: “When Potter died in 1843, Smith continued the work of mapping the distribution of periodical cicada broods.”
Smith did this in the best way he knew: by writing to newspapers around the country and asking them to print his request that sightings of cicadas — he called them locusts — be sent his way.
A typical missive included: “If each postmaster in places where locusts appear will drop me a line, I shall be able to make out a map of each district, embracing every state, county, town, &c., occupied by each family of locusts. This will give little trouble to the postmasters and will be of great service to the development of the natural history of our country.”
Kritsky calls the detailed emergence register that Smith compiled one of the earliest examples of crowdsourced scientific data. Smith continued to revise his manuscript through 1857, 10 years before his death. In it, he was able to document all of the periodical cicada emergences, the first person to do so.
“Unfortunately,” wrote Kritsky, “Smith did not publish his cicada manuscript in its entirety, relying instead on newspaper columns that were ephemeral and not widely available. Had he published his cicada research in book form, he likely would not have fallen into obscurity.”
Other entomologists with access to Smith’s findings incorporated them into their own work. They included Charles V. Riley, who came to Washington in 1877 to join the Department of Agriculture. Riley claimed to have discovered the 13-year cicada, something Smith had already documented.
Said Kritsky: “Riley wasn’t necessarily beloved.”
Riley’s ample family papers are housed at the National Agricultural Library in Beltsville,Md. All we have of Smith are scraps published in 19th-century newspapers and a single article he wrote for Scientific American.
“I have been looking for Smith’s manuscript for 30 years,” said Kritsky.
It must be somewhere. And someone must have a portrait or a daguerreotype. Kritsky did stumble across Gideon B. Smith’s signature three years ago, on a letter being sold by a San Diego auction house.
“I about fell out of my chair,” Kritsky said. “I got it for 220 bucks.”
Twitter: @johnkelly
For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.