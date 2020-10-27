“Dear Fellow Citizen,” the accompanying cover letter from Census Director A. Ross Eckler began, “Thank you for participating in the recent Home Fallout Protection Survey.”

The pamphlet was called “Fallout Protection for Homes With Basements.” In the corner was a little hole so you could insert a piece of string and hang it in the basement, where it would be easy to consult as you tried to survive another day in a post-apocalyptic hellscape.

Harold and Adele’s daughter Dorothy Weinstein found the pamphlet recently while digging through old family documents. With its straight-ahead descriptions of nuclear war and its reassuring explanations of how to prepare for it, it’s a snapshot of a time when Americans worried about perishing from a Soviet A-bomb.

Harold Lehrman had apparently filled out a government survey describing his basement and requesting more detailed information on how to modify it.

“My dad had been in World War II,” said Dorothy, who lives in Bethesda, Md. “I don’t know if that affected his worry factor.”

At age 59, Dorothy is the youngest of the three siblings who grew up in the rambler on Old Spring Road. Her brother and sister — Danny and Sara — are old enough to remember duck-and-cover drills at school. Dorothy isn’t, but she told me she was a fearful child growing up and wonders if the Cold War paranoia that suffused many American families somehow crept into her very being.

In October 1961, The Washington Post published several articles about nuclear preparedness.

“What would happen to you if an all-out nuclear war were to begin tonight?” asked The Post’s John M. Goshko in the first story. “If your home or office is in the Washington metropolitan area, you probably would not live to see the sun set tomorrow.”

The headline for the story was the cheery “H-Bomb Attack Would Turn City Into Lifeless Plain of Fused Trash.”

The story noted that a 20-megaton nuke dropped on the Washington Monument would destroy just about everything within D.C. Destruction would be severe in close-in suburbs, too, but the people on Old Spring Road might survive the initial blast. Then would come the radioactive fallout.

In the early 1960s, buildings across the United States — schools, libraries and the like — were identified as public fallout shelters, their locations marked with signs. Homeowners were encouraged to examine their surroundings with an eye toward personal survival. That’s what the Lehrmans — Harold was an anesthesiologist who became a psychoanalyst; Adele was a high school English teacher — did.

“It was an interesting basement because it was only half-finished,” Dorothy said. It supposedly couldn’t be completely finished because it sat on bedrock. It was prone to flooding, too.

The pamphlet — prepared jointly by the Department of Defense and the Office of Civil Defense — includes thumbnail descriptions of six different basement shelter projects, from adding bricks to the space between the ceiling joists (Plan A) to making a lean-to in the corner (Plan F).

My favorite is Plan D: a bar that turns into a shelter. When you’re done drinking your Tom Collins, you can lower a hinged ceiling and pray.

Notes the pamphlet: “An attractive bench unit for your recreation room can be made from blocks or brick. Pillows and a wood frame to enclose the bench will provide a finishing touch.”

The pamphlets were personalized for each recipient. The Lerhmans’ copy notes that the center of their basement provided a protection factor of 15, meaning a person in it would receive one-fifteenth the amount of radiation they would in an unprotected space. The best corner in the basement provided a PF of 25. To improve the basement’s shielding, it was recommended that the Lehrmans add material weighing 17 pounds per square foot above the shelter.

Dorothy thinks her dad could easily have built a fallout shelter. “He had a workshop in the basement,” she said, though “at one point he cut off part of his finger and we never found it.”

But he never did build a shelter. A postcard to request detailed shelter construction plans is still firmly attached to the back of the pamphlet.

Harold died 11 years ago. Adele moved out of the Kensington house eight years ago. She’s alive at age 97, a survivor of the Cold War.

Fallout boys and girls