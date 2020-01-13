The trail was crowded because the weather was unusually warm for January, according to Carroll Manor Fire Company Chief Mike Smallwood. Rocks on the mountain were slippery from recent rains and fallen leaves, Smallwood said.
The girl’s injuries weren’t considered life threatening, news outlets reported. The identity of the girl and her current condition have not be announced.
