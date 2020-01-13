FREDERICK, Md. — A girl fell off rocks and suffered a head injury Sunday afternoon while on a hike with her family, according to officials in Maryland.

A medevac helicopter took the girl, 10, from Sugarloaf Mountain in Frederick County to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. for treatment, news outlets reported.

The trail was crowded because the weather was unusually warm for January, according to Carroll Manor Fire Company Chief Mike Smallwood. Rocks on the mountain were slippery from recent rains and fallen leaves, Smallwood said.

The girl’s injuries weren’t considered life threatening, news outlets reported. The identity of the girl and her current condition have not be announced.

