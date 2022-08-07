Girl, 14, shot and killed on porch in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed as multiple kids gathered on a porch in Baltimore.
An ambulance took the girl to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The identity of the girl was not released.
“Detectives are now working to ascertain who was on the porch, how the gun became present among the group of all minors, how if—how the gun came to be discharged, and who, if anyone, discharged it,” Harrison said.
Police recovered the gun at the scene.
“We’re working with multiple minor witnesses who all have parents and/or guardians we’re working to contact,” Harrison said.