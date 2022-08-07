Girl, 14, shot and killed on porch in Baltimore

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said detectives are trying to determine if someone shot the girl by accident or if she was shot intentionally.

An ambulance took the girl to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The identity of the girl was not released.

“Detectives are now working to ascertain who was on the porch, how the gun became present among the group of all minors, how if—how the gun came to be discharged, and who, if anyone, discharged it,” Harrison said.