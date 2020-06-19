The fact that the episode happened on Juneteeth, a day celebrating the end of slavery in Texas, was an added affront for a community that prides itself on inclusiveness.

“There comes a time when silence is betrayal,” the girl had written earlier this week in bright yellow letters on the sidewalk in front of her house and stretching to the street, a message inspired by a speech Martin Luther King Jr. gave on Vietnam in 1967.

AD

But someone in her community complained about graffiti and Arlington maintenance workers arrived in the Boulevard Manor neighborhood Friday morning and washed away the protest message, as well as others on the road calling for justice.

AD

“When my family and I moved into the neighborhood about a year and a half ago we were welcomed by a few amazing neighbors and I thought ‘This is going to be great,’ ” Yvaal Hampton, the girl’s mother and a neighborhood elementary school teacher, said in a statement. “Well today, I feel like an outsider.”

Hampton, who did not identify her daughter’s name or age in the statement, said she was particularly saddened to see three African American workers tasked with the washing job. “Miss, I don’t really want to have to do this,” she recalls one of them telling her, but he said he was instructed to by his boss.

AD

By afternoon, after residents learned that the messages had been washed away, dozens gathered to support the family — and to cover the street anew with chalk messages, including one in red and blue that read: “Wash it . . . We’ll do it again.”

AD

Arlington County Board member Christian Dorsey, who is African American, attended the afternoon “chalk party” in support of the family and “to express my own remorse that this had happened to them.” He said the messages and artwork, including a fist, created with sidewalk chalk and more durable, yet still temporary “spray chalk,” should never have been erased from the sidewalk or public road.

Speaking as a public official, Dorsey said, government is not in the business of policing content. But, “as a human, I’m troubled that someone saw fit to complain about this.”

AD

“This was an unnecessary government action” and a particularly poor use of resources during a pandemic, Dorsey said. “People draw in chalk on the sidewalk all the time. . . . With something as innocuous as this, the government shouldn’t accept the invitation to intervene.”

AD

The county is investigating “to find out how the decision was made to deploy the crew to clean this up, under whose initiative and whose direction,” Dorsey said. “We’ve got to fix it, because it doesn’t make sense.”

In a statement late Friday, Greg Emanuel, Arlington’s director of environmental services, said: “We apologize for this unfortunate situation, particularly on such an important day, Juneteenth. Our crews were following policy to remove markings, regardless of the message, on County right-of-way in response to a received complaint.”

AD

Emanuel added that “our mission is to deliver public services based on established policies in a consistent manner. We’re reviewing our policy.”

The government action was widely condemned.

“I was outraged and saddened this was sanctioned by Arlington County,” said Dana Horning Crepeau, a fellow teacher at Ashlawn Elementary School, where the girl’s mother also teaches. “And I thought it was equally unjust that the men who were told to do this had to do it against their will on Juneteenth.”

AD

In a Facebook post about the incident, Crepeau wrote, “It appears the neighbor who called the county has previously taken it upon herself to erase other chalk drawings in support of Black Lives Matter.”

AD

Another neighbor, Jason Haserodt, emailed county leaders to express his “outrage at the shameful action” by the county.

“It would be one thing if it were paint defacing public property or a hate speech, but there is nothing destructive about chalk and no controversy with justice for all,” Haserodt wrote.

In an interview, Haserodt, who works at the State Department, said he hasn’t seen evidence of racist intent in the removal of the messages. He assumes the “inherent evils of bureaucracy” were at work, with thoughtless actions taken without consideration of crucial context.

Still, such actions leave a mark.

AD

“The issue is personal,” said Haserodt, who is white and part of a biracial family. “It’s these little things like this that create a climate for discrimination, racism, people not feeling welcome in the community.”

AD

Dorsey said workers did not wash off protest messages, including a pink “BLM” for Black Lives Matter, from the Hamptons’ main driveway, which is on private property.

The workers did clean the section of driveway that slopes from the sidewalk to the street, known as the driveway apron, which he said is public but which homeowners are responsible for shoveling and keeping in good repair. Dorsey said he believes it’s only logical then that “writing something on the apron is also your right.”

“With the on-going racial climate that we are in, my kids and I wanted to express some of our feelings and thoughts in chalk outside of our house,” Hampton wrote in her statement. “This outsider stands by her chalk messages,” she added, including “Justice for All.”

AD

AD

By day’s end, the family’s words had multiplied.

“It’s quite moving,” Crepeau said, surrounded by teachers, neighbors, students and new messages all over the street.

“Justice and Peace 4 our black FRIENDS,” read one scrawled in yellow.