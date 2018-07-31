RICHMOND, Va. — A European glass processing company is planning to spend more than $43 million to establish a manufacturing operation in Virginia’s Henry County.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office announced the news in a press release Monday that said Virginia successfully competed against North Carolina for the project, which is expected to create 212 new jobs.

Northam’s office says Press Glass will invest $43.55 million to establish a 280,000-square-foot (26,000-square-meter) facility. It will be the first company to locate in Henry County’s Commonwealth Crossing Industrial Park.

The Poland-based company processes glass for fabricators of products including windows, doors and solar panels.

Northam approved a $1 million grant for the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved an additional $835,000 in funding. The company will also be eligible for other tax benefits.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.