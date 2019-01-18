STAUNTON, Va. — Gloria Gerber is always a breath of fresh air. When you enter her and her husband’s restaurant on Central Avenue in downtown Staunton, someone is always greeting you hello and it’s most likely Gloria from behind the counter while she’s forming pupusas with her hands and looking at ticket orders.

The place, Gloria’s Pupuseria, is a staple for any Stauntonian. When people come in from out-of-town and are looking for something truly unique and delicious, it’s one of the major spots that people are pointed to.

What started out as a small table out of a Subaru has now transformed into more than 4,000 square feet of restaurant space.

In 2005, Gloria came to America from El Salvador. The move was prompted by layoffs at her job in her home country and she knew people in the Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia area.

She found herself in Herndon, where she met her now-husband John Gerber in 2008. They both worked at a restaurant called The American Cafe.

In 2012, the two got married but also the two were without jobs due to their restaurant closing.

It was a trip back home to John’s parents farm in Stuarts Draft that got the wheels turning for the couple and their small children to relocate down to the Shenandoah Valley.

“We were coming to visit the family at the farm and that was in May 2012,” Gloria said. “Then our restaurant closed and we were without jobs.”

So the two, with a small family — son, Jaydon, who is now 8 and daughter, Suri, who is now 6 — were left with some major decisions to make.

“My dad made us an offer to come stay with him and help take care of him and kind of get things figured out,” John said. “That’s when we moved down to the Valley.”

“He had to convinced me,” Gloria added

“Yeah, that wasn’t easy,” John added.

“I didn’t want to come down here,” she said.

It came down to a couple factors: a good school system, family and it’s where John grew up.

“He said he wanted our kids to grow up here,” Gloria said.

By November 2012, the Gerbers came to the Valley.

Coming to a place that was not only unfamiliar for Gloria, but somewhere she’d stick out as a Latina was somewhat scary. Then John’s mother suggested Gloria start making pupusas at the Staunton Farmers Market.

Pupusas, which are thick handmade corn tortilla stuffed with a variety of things such as pork, beef, cheese, chicken and vegetables, are something that hadn’t been offered at the farmers market before. Making pupusas are like second nature to Gloria. It’s something she learned how to make from her mother growing up in El Salvador.

“She asked me if I wanted to make pupusas at the farmers market because they needed food vendors,” Gloria said.

Gloria was apprehensive.

“I didn’t want to do it. I thought because it was something new that no one was going to like,” she admitted.

But she wasn’t working and started thinking making the pupusas would help her keep busy. And it worked.

The first time she brought her pupusas to market, she made 100 of them. By 10 a.m., she had sold out.

“We had no idea what to expect the first day,” John said. “We were totally blown away.”

That was 2013 and the pupuseria was started to become a thing. Although they weren’t really a food truck at that point. The two used a pop-up tent and pre-made all the pupusas. They didn’t have the money to buy a trailer or anything, they said.

Slowly things started to come together thanks to help from family and friends. They eventually got an old landscaping trailer from John’s father to put all their supplies on, which helped morph the food operation into more of an outdoor food truck set-up with tables and an outdoor cooking stove.

“I think people were excited about something different,” John said. “I think people appreciated the authenticity and the freshness of the food. That’s always been something important to us.”

By 2014, Gloria’s Pupuseria had a food truck.

They did a whole rehab on the truck and gutted the whole thing in the winter of 2015. By April 2015 they debuted at Redbeard Brewing Company in downtown Staunton.

“It has been an adventure,” Gloria said.

From there the food truck bounced around several locations, as a food truck should. They remained a staple at the Staunton Farmers Market and Redbeard, then found a semi-permanent parking spot at a side lot on Lewis Street.

“People got really used to us being there,” John said. “They got in their routines and counted on us being there.”

Once the farmers market started back up, the truck started to make its rounds and wasn’t at the side lot, which frustrated people who were expecting it to be there.

“People were calling us and like, ‘Where were you guys? We came for lunch on Lewis and you weren’t there,’” John said. “People knew where they could find us and then we weren’t there.”

That’s when they started considering a more permanent spot.

By 2016, they found a storefront that would fit their needs and their budget. They started fixing up the former small restaurant space on the corner of Central Avenue and Pump Street, which has been home to IC Wings and Mike Lund’s LUNdCH and catering operation.

The restaurant also had many of the fixtures installed they needed to operate out of there. The only thing was, it was tiny with very few places to sit and if you did, it was close quarters.

Having the small restaurant space allowed them to continue operating the food truck and have a good home base to do most of the prep work for food. It also allowed them to have a spot for people to come to when the truck was out-of-service during the winter.

“I think what we were thinking was that we wanted to keep doing the food truck from April to November and have a spot where people can find us,” Gloria said. “During the winter time there are not events or markets, we need the income. We wanted to have a little space.”

Also, trying to operate a food truck in the middle of winter is no fun with cold weather and possible snow.

Two years later, they got the opportunity to expand into the storefront next to their restaurant allowing them to upgrade from 1,500 square feet to almost 4,000 square feet total. In July 2017, they started renovated the spot next to them, which used to house a Caribbean restaurant. They lease both spaces now.

The Gerbers opened the newly expanded restaurant two weeks before Christmas.

It now fits almost 40 people, up from the 11 seats they used to have — a big improvement.

“We’ve been laughing a lot with the regulars because if you go over there and look (at the old space) it’s hard to imagine that we crammed 11 seats there,” John said. “We’re still both blown away. It just feels so amazing to be able to accommodate people. A lot of times we’d feel like people would get frustrated when they’d come to lunch and there wouldn’t be space.”

John and Gloria credit their family for helping them afford the expansion.

“From step one, it’s been help from family along the way,” John said.

Plus, they have put in the blood, sweat and tears into every renovation they’ve done.

Gloria said her mother has helped finance some of the expansion, but the two have also budgeted and saved to allow for it.

Gloria joked that she came to America for the quintessential American Dream. But it’s kind of ended up that way.

It was also cemented last year when she became a permanent citizen.

But it wasn’t like that when she first came down here. Gloria had a lot of trepidation moving to an area that didn’t have a large Hispanic population. She felt she may be excluded, ostracized or looked down on.

“Coming here I felt like people were looking at me kind of weird. I told him, ‘What am I going to do there? There are no Hispanic people there,’” Gloria said.

All that changed when she started selling pupusas at the farmers market.

“Everyone at the farmers market was so nice, that changed my mind,” she said.

Plus, people could see Gloria making the food right in front of them.

“People were amazed to see me making the food right there,” Gloria said.

“Everybody likes to see Gloria and the magic,” John said.

They’re also raising their family in the restaurant business. Their son, Jaydon, loves cooking and daughter, Suri, loves interacting with people. Both can be seen at the restaurant when they’re not in school, either helping out or just hanging out.

As for expanding more, the Gerbers are happy with where they are now. Plus, they’ll be adding beer and wine to the menu soon.

Gloria’s Pupuseria offers El Salvadoran food like pupusas, tamales, fried plantains, fried yuca and more.

Gloria’s Pupuseria is located at 300 N. Central Ave. in Staunton. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit Gloria’s Pupuseria on Facebook or call 540-487-2428.

___

Information from: The News Leader, http://www.newsleader.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.