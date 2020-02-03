Washingtonians have always taken their animals seriously.

The Battle of Lincoln Park — which occurred in August 1874 — is mentioned in “Mangy Curs and Stoned Horses: Animal Control in the District of Columbia From the Beginnings to About 1940” by Hayden M. Wetzel. The new book tells the story of how the furred and feathered inhabitants of the District have been treated over the years.

The story begins in the early 19th century, when many Washingtonians owned horses, cows, pigs, goats, geese and chickens.

“They’d let them out in the evenings to munch parks, the Capitol grounds and so forth,” Wetzel said. As the city grew, this became a problem. You never knew when or where you might encounter a cow.

Limits were placed on where animals could graze. Owners who let their beasts wander could find their animals impounded, returned to them only after paying a fine.

In the mid-19th century, the animal catchers were contract employees, paid per pig or cow. Any that weren’t claimed could be sold.

“There was a strong incentive to take as many animals as you could, whether they were in the public domain or on private property and shouldn’t be taken up,” Wetzel said. “In those early days of the pound, the poundmen were looked upon as thieves.”

That was the tense atmosphere that created the Battle of Lincoln Park. Owners fought back, tussling with the poundmen and torching the poundwagon. It turned out to be a turning point, however. The new poundmaster, Samuel Einstein, was a city employee, the first to take the job seriously. He oversaw animal control in the District until his death in 1911.

“Einstein became something of a hero to me,” Wetzel said. “He was strictly honest. He was very competent. He had a lot of tact and diplomacy that he could bring into dealing with animal owners. But he would not bend the law for people.”

When it was discovered that a roaming cow caught up in a sweep belonged to Ulysses S. Grant, the president had to pay $2 to get it back, just like anyone else.

Over time, the District became too urbanized to support farm animals. Dogs, on the other paw, were a constant source of concern. In 1854, it was estimated there were 8,000 dogs in the city, many of which apparently had the run of the place. “The large number serve but to terrify our citizens by day and serenade them by night,” noted one writer.

The warm months were rabies season, and most years dogs were required to be muzzled in public from June to August. This was not popular with dog owners, one of whom was caught painting a muzzle on his bulldog.

Children hated the dogcatchers — and often interfered with their work — but most adults were supportive. Newspapers were full of stories about dogs overrunning parks and lauded figures such as John Wells, the so-called King of the Dog-Catchers, able to net a fugitive canine with finesse. Wells reportedly caught 50,000 dogs in his 37-year career.

Wetzel, 69, is a tour guide who lives in Brookland. He became interested in animal control when he was asked to research the 1912 red-brick building at South Capitol and I streets SW for a historic preservation nomination. (It qualified.) The building is now the Randall Recreation Center, but it started as something else.

“I had vague information that it had been the pound, but nothing more,” Wetzel said. As he consulted local archives he learned the history of the building. He became smitten by coverage of animals in the local press and by the poundmaster’s annual report to the D.C. commissioners.

“It was like going down the rabbit hole,” Wetzel said. “You couldn’t come back again.”

The result is his 350-page, self-published $15 paperback, available on Amazon. It’s a dense tome, complete with appendixes full of data, from the number of cow yards in Washington in 1881 (314, plus 11 hog pens) to the number of animal carcasses collected from city streets in 1925 (43,609, two-thirds of which were cats).

The other day, Wetzel and I stopped by the old pound building. Inside, toddlers were at play. Outside, people walked with their leashed dogs, all unaware of the countless canines that had passed through those doors.