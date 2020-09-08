And at the front — leading the parade — is Don Hamilton sitting astride the Hechinger lawn tractor he bought in 1987 from the Hechinger store in Glenmont, Md., off Georgia Avenue.

Don was just one of many readers who sent me photos of their Hechingeriana after my Monday column. I’d come across three nearly full blue-and-white boxes of Hechinger nails in my basement, setting me off on a reverie about the “World’s Most Unusual Lumber Yard.”

I was not alone. Janet Halperson of Camp Springs, Md., sent me photos of her boxes of Hechinger nails.

“Please note the pegboard in the background,” she wrote.

Jack Melnikoff of Leesburg, Va., found that his Hechinger nails had rusted out. “I just don’t have the heart to throw them out,” he wrote.

But Jack still has his Hechinger apron. So does Rick Dimont, who lives in Beaufort, S.C.

Wrote Rick: “Oh my God, I was just thinking of Hechinger yesterday.”

Marty O’Connor from Round Hill, Va., doesn’t have a box of Hechinger nails. He has a bag of Hechinger nails. (Unrelated: The Bag o’ Nails was the name of a London pub where the Beatles used to hang out.)

Several readers still have their white Hechinger buckets. Gerald Bodlander and his wife, Elaine, of Glen Echo, Md., still use their blue Hechinger tool box.

The Hechinger at Tenleytown was Norm Linsky’s second home as he fixed up his Forest Hills house. “The best part is I got to know John Hechinger himself a little in the ’80s,” wrote Norm. “He was the Old Lion of D.C. politics pre-home rule. . . . Back then, meeting him was like — to me — meeting a real rock star.”

Kenneth Pulkkinen of Lanham, Md., Karen Thunberg, Alexandria, Va., and Richard Haisch of Woodbridge, Va., all sent me photos of their blue Hechinger wheelbarrows, still in use.

Leslie Backus’s wheelbarrow is rusted around the edges. (Time to get a new wheelbarrow, Leslie.)

Dick O’Hair of Chantilly, Va., has a red Hechinger wheelbarrow and a T-shirt that his daughter gave him for Father’s Day around 1990, when she worked part time at the store. It reads, “Dads want tools, not ties.”

The Hechinger tape measure that Liz Gould-Leger of Silver Spring, Md., owns still has an active career. “I use it every week,” she wrote.

Paul Pearson of Fairfax, Va., has a slightly different style of Hechinger tape measure.

Among the first things Glenn Ulmer picked up when he bought his house in Del Ray in 1995 were a pair of Hechinger sawhorses, from the store on Duke Street in Alexandria. Imprinted on them is, “Made in Canada for our American friends.”

Wrote Glenn: “I must have been in a hurry to slap these together; I got the Hechinger logo upside down on one of them. It certainly wasn’t the last time I assembled something backwards or upside down around here.”

David Abrams of Silver Spring has a Hechinger “tradesman workbench” that he put together about 30 years ago. “Two weeks ago you couldn’t see the top of the bench,” he wrote. “I tossed a lot of stuff.”

A couple of weeks ago, Robert Oshel of Silver Spring stumbled across a Hechinger paper bag in his basement. Paul O’Brien of Rockville, Md., has one, too. It serves as a liner for the wastebasket under his workbench.

When Ed Welch moved to Lake Ridge, Va., in 1976, the Hechinger at the corner of Route 123 and Davis Ford Road (since renamed Old Bridge Road) was the place to shop. When that store moved to a new location a couple of miles away, near the new Prince William Parkway, the “old” Hechinger became a commuter parking lot. Eventually, Hechinger went under and the “new” Hechinger was torn down.

“It is now a car dealership,” wrote Ed. “Some of us still report our progress on the evening commute by saying that we’ve just passed the ‘old’ Hechinger’s.”

Getting back to that parade: It’s going to end at David Dillon’s house in Hillsboro, Va. When the Leesburg Hechinger was going out of business in 1999, David bought 10 pin oak saplings, paying less than $100 for the lot.

“I always wanted a tree lined driveway,” he wrote.

Today, the oaks that shade his lane are over 30 feet tall.