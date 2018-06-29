BALTIMORE — Google has stopped accepting state and local election ads in Maryland after the state adopted a new political advertising disclosure law.

The Baltimore Sun reports the law takes effect Sunday and requires online platforms such as Facebook and Google to record the buyers and costs of ads. Google spokeswoman Alex Krasov says the company is unsure it can comply. It stopped accepting ads Friday.

Krasov says Google’s systems aren’t built to collect and provide the information as required. The law requires companies to make buyer records publicly available within 48 hours of a purchase. It also lets the elections board seek subpoenas to investigate how election campaigns and advocacy groups target voters on social media.

Google recently stopped accepting political ads in Washington state, which adopted its own disclosure rule.

