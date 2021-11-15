Under a constitutional amendment approved by voters last year, redrawing districts fell to the court when the Virginia Redistricting Commission ended in partisan deadlock.
On Friday, the court rejected all three Republican special master nominees and one unidentified Democratic candidate. The parties were given until 5 p.m. Monday to submit new names.
Later Friday, Republican leaders requested the extension and the rejection of all three Democratic nominees. Monday’s order from the court didn’t reference that request to reject the Democratic nominees.