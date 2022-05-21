GOP picks nominees in 3 Virginia congressional races

Placeholder while article actions load

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A Ukrainian immigrant won the GOP nomination Saturday for a congressional seat in a heavily Democratic district in northern Virginia. Karina Lipsman, a defense and intelligence expert, won the nomination at a convention in Springfield with nearly 62 percent of the vote. Her closest competitor, Kezia Tunnell, received 19 percent.

Lipsman will now face four-term Democratic incumbent Don Beyer in in Virginia’s 8th District, the most heavily Democratic district in the state.

Republicans are holding two other nominating contests Saturday. One-term incumbent Bob Good is facing a challenge from Air Force veteran Dan Moy in Virginia’s 5th District.

Eleven candidates are on the ballot in Virginia’s 10th District, where Republicans are holding a firehouse primary with ranked-choice voting to pick a nominee to face Democrat Jennifer Wexton.

