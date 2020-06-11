The GOP modified the rules last week to eliminate the need for people to stay at the convention site all day. Instead, participants can cast their ballots from their cars and drive off.
Four candidates - Aliscia Andrews, Matt Truong, Jeff Dove and Rob Jones - are seeking the nomination.
The convention is also selecting delegates to the Republican National Convention; Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, is one of the candidates.
