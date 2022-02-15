As an elected official in Stafford and native of neighboring Prince William County, Vanuch will look to turn the new district’s boundaries to her advantage. She owns a public affairs firm, but said she has spent her career in health care.
Vanuch is the ninth Republican to seek the nomination, but Del. John McGuire, a Goochland County Republican, hasn’t said whether he’ll continue a bid he announced when the district included his home. Other contenders for the Republican nomination include: Prince William supervisor Yesli Vega; state Sen. Bryce Reeves; Spotsylvania County supervisor David Ross; Derrick Anderson, a combat veteran from Spotsylvania; Prince William educator Gina Ciarcia; Spotsylvania businessman Michael Monteforte; and Gary Adkins, a retired U.S. Air Force officer in Stafford.