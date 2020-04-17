Its intricately designed surface was embellished, according to the zoo, with such healthful decorations as blueberries and cranberries. Concealed beneath were such morsels as slices of grapefruit and lemon.
If the cake was, as the zoo had it, the “piece de resistance” of the little one’s party, a main feature of the cake was the four red letters created from leaf-eater biscuit paste that read “MOKE.”
Video showed the birthday boy first reaching for a fruit topping, then apparently forgetting his primate party manners and starting to attack the attraction directly with his mouth.
Almost immediately, however this seeming lack of gorilla social graces recedes into insignificance. A larger gorilla sows up, places both paws on the cake, and pulls it away. It could not be immediately learned which gorillas ultimately got how much of Moke’s birthday treat.