Gov.-elect Moore announces Cabinet posts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov.-Elect Wes Moore announced several appointments to his Cabinet on Thursday. Moore appointed Dr. Laura Herrera Scott to be Maryland's health secretary. Scott most recently served as executive vice president of population health at Summit Health, and as vice president of clinical strategy and product at Anthem. Moore also announced that Portia Wu will be Maryland's secretary of labor. She has been working as managing director of U.S. public policy at Microsoft, where she has worked since 2017.

The incoming governor, who officially enters office next week, has named Rafael Lopez as Maryland’s secretary of human services. He has been serving as senior advisor to the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Moore also announced that Vincent Schiraldi will be Maryland’s secretary of juvenile services. He has been working at Columbia University, where he served as senior research scientist at the Columbia School of Social Work and co-director of the Columbia Justice Lab.

Moore also named Atif Chaudhry as Maryland’s Secretary of General Services.

Moore also announced the appointment of Anthony Woods as secretary of veterans affairs.

