Gov.-elect Moore announces Cabinet posts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov.-Elect Wes Moore announced several appointments to his Cabinet on Thursday.
The incoming governor, who officially enters office next week, has named Rafael Lopez as Maryland’s secretary of human services. He has been serving as senior advisor to the Administration for Children and Families at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Moore also announced that Vincent Schiraldi will be Maryland’s secretary of juvenile services. He has been working at Columbia University, where he served as senior research scientist at the Columbia School of Social Work and co-director of the Columbia Justice Lab.
Moore also named Atif Chaudhry as Maryland’s Secretary of General Services.
Moore also announced the appointment of Anthony Woods as secretary of veterans affairs.