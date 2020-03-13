For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serve illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Hogan on Thursday announced the first case of community transmission of the virus in the state and signed an executive order to cancel large gatherings. He also directed all senior activity centers to be closed and activated the National Guard.
