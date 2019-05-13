ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed 181 bills on Monday, many with a focus on health and education. Here is look at some of them:

TOBACCO PRODUCTS

Maryland is raising the smoking age from 18 to 21 under a new law that includes vaping in the definition of tobacco products.

HEALTH CARE ACCESS

Maryland will include a box for people to check on state income tax returns that will enable people who don’t have health insurance to decide to allow the state’s health exchange to see if they qualify for low-cost health insurance.

HEALTH INSURANCE-TAX CREDIT

A new law will enable the state’s health care exchange to provide tax credit subsidies to small businesses that provide employees with health care benefits.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-EDIBLES

The state will allow the sale of medical marijuana in edible form.

GUN LOANS

Maryland will prohibit loaning a firearm to someone, if the person has cause to believe the recipient meets one of the legal disqualifiers for having a gun.

RAPE KITS-TESTING FUND

The state is creating a grant fund to provide law enforcement agencies with funding for testing of sexual assault evidence kits by forensic laboratories.

READING TESTS

Maryland schools will be required to screen kindergarten and first-grade students to identify if students are at risk for reading difficulties.

EDUCATION-TECHNOLOGY

An education initiative that uses a blend of classroom work and experience outside of school is being expanded.

ATHLETE CONCERNS

The law will make it easier for student athletes to express concerns to an athletic director with anonymity to protect them from retribution from coaches and staff. It was approved in response to the death of a University of Maryland football player last year.

SCHOOL CONSTRUCTION

Prince George’s County will be able to use public-private partnerships to build schools.

ORGAN DONOR PROTECTIONS

A new law will prevent insurance companies from discriminating against living organ donors by charging higher premiums or refusing to insure them. It will also provide job-protected leave to people who donate organs.

OPIOIDS-PRISONS

The state will require correctional facilities to offer all three FDA-approved forms of medication-assisted treatment to inmates diagnosed with opioid use disorder.

LAURA AND REID’S LAW

Maryland will make it a felony to commit a violent crime against someone when the person knows the victim is pregnant.

PELVIC EXAMS-CONSENT

Maryland will prohibit medical practitioners and medical students from conducting pelvic, prostate or rectum exams on patients who are under anesthesia without explicit consent from the patient.

TANNING DEVICES

The state will prohibit tanning facilities from allowing someone younger than 18 to use a tanning device.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.