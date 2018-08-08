In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Va., at the park that was the focus of the Unite the Right rally. Pressure to take down America’s monuments honoring slain Confederate soldiers and the generals who led them didn’t start with Charlottesville. But the deadly violence that rocked the Virginia college town a year ago gave the issue an explosive momentum. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the city of Charlottesville declared states of emergency Wednesday ahead of the one-year anniversary of last summer’s white supremacist rally that turned deadly.

The declaration, which took effect Wednesday afternoon and could run through Sept. 12, will increase state and local law enforcement’s capacity to respond to civil unrest that may occur as both neo-Nazis and counterprotesters mark the rally’s anniversary this weekend.

“Declaring this state of emergency in advance of the anniversary and the related planned events will help us ensure that the state and the city have all available resources to support emergency responders in case they are needed,” Northam (D) said in a statement.

The city plans to commemorate the three people who died Aug. 12 — counterprotester Heather Heyer, who was killed when a man drove his car into a crowd, and two Virginia state police troopers who were killed in a helicopter crash as they monitored the day’s events. But officials are preparing in case other, violent clashes break out.

At a news conference Wednesday, law enforcement officials said residents and visitors can expect a heavy police presence throughout the weekend. Officers from Charlottesville and Albemarle County, along with state troopers and the Virginia National Guard will total well over 1,000 and constitute one of the largest deployments of law enforcement personnel in the state’s history, said Brian Wheeler, director of communications for the city of Charlottesville.

“We hope we have a safe weekend so that healing can continue,” interim city manager Mike Murphy said.

The organizer of last year’s “Unite the Right” rally, Jason Kessler, was unsuccessful in his effort to obtain a permit from the city to hold a sequel there this weekend. After a court battle, Kessler withdrew his request. Instead, he plans to hold “Unite the Right 2” in Washington, where the National Park Service has given him initial approval to hold a rally across from the White House on Sunday.