Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam discusses affordable housing at an event June 4 at the American Legion in Arlington. (Shawn Thew/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that residents who have not filed their individual state income taxes need to by July 1 to be eligible for a one-time refund.

In a statement, Northam (D) said taxpayers must file by midnight July 1 to qualify for the refund approved by the General Assembly as part of a $1 billion bipartisan compromise on tax relief passed in February.

[Richmond may seem to be in chaos, but Virginia lawmakers just reached a bipartisan deal on taxes]

Individual filers could receive up to $110, the statement said, and married couples filing jointly could receive up to $220. Checks will be mailed out by Oct. 15, according to the statement.

“With the filing deadline fast approaching, I urge all Virginians who still need to submit state individual income taxes to file now so they can qualify for the Tax Relief Refund,” the governor’s statement said. “Our state tax employees are hard at work to process returns this tax season and filing on time will help ensure taxpayers receive payment as quickly as possible.”

The statement said the state may withhold refunds if taxpayers owe money for previous tax years or to courts or other agencies.

Those seeking more information may visit tax.virginia.gov.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news