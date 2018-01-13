Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient Gloria Mendoza participates in a demonstration in support of legislation to protect “dreamers” in New York on Wednesday. (Lucas Jackson/Reuters)

The federal government, citing a recent court order, said Saturday that it is again accepting requests for grants of deferred action under the DACA, or “dreamers,” program, which has protected thousands of young people from deportation.

The Trump administration had planned to rescind work permits for the young undocumented immigrants, insisting that it was for Congress to find a solution to the issue of their status. The Obama-era program has protected those without documentation who were brought here as children.

In deciding to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Trump administration had called it an egregious example of executive overreach.

But last week, a federal judge in San Francisco said the nearly 690,000 DACA recipients must retain their work permits and their protection from deportation while a lawsuit moves forward. That suit challenges the decision to end the program.

In a statement issued Saturday, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said those previously granted deferred action under DACA may request renewal by filing the proper forms.

“Until further notice, and unless otherwise provided in this guidance, the DACA policy will be operated on the terms in place before it was rescinded on Sept. 5, 2017,” a USCIS statement said.

USCIS said it was not accepting requests from those who had never been given deferred action under DACA. It described deferred action as discretionary and said it did not give legal status.