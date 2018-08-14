CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has donated a combined $20,000 to the state Republican Party while his family businesses’ have tax debts in neighboring states.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Justice and his wife donated the money to the GOP last month. The party disclosed the contributions in a report to the Federal Elections Commission published Saturday.

The Lexington Herald-Leader quotes Justice in an Aug. 9 report saying he would pay down the $2.5 million he owes across at least five Kentucky counties as soon as possible.

Rick Randolph is an Albemarle County, Virginia, supervisor. He says it’s disappointing to see Justice making political contributions before paying on his back taxes and penalties. Justice owes roughly $226,000 to the county.

A Justice spokesman didn’t respond to the Gazette-Mail’s requests for comment.

