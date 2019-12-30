The 178,000-square-foot building would replace existing space for the College of Visual and Performing Arts, according to university spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs. The facility would include classrooms, studios, performance spaces and multi-use environments, such as simulation and virtual and augmented reality laboratories and computer centers.

The state approved plans for the project in July 2018 and the university expects construction to begin during the fall of 2020.

University President Brian Hemphill said he is excited that the governor is investing heavily in Radford and believes the building will only make students’ education better.

