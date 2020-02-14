Lawmakers in both the House and Senate are set to unveil their proposed $135 billion two-year state budgets on Sunday. The General Assembly is expected to finalize a budget before the legislative session ends next month.

AD

Northam, a Democrat, has proposed hefty new spending on education, cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay, and affordable housing. He’s also proposed higher gas and tobacco taxes.

AD

Education advocates said the governor’s budget is an improvement over the status quo, but doesn’t go far enough to address long-standing needs in school construction, low teacher pay, and overall education funding.

Democrats, who have new majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly, will have full control of this year’s budget process for the first time in two decades