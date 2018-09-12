RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s planned classic car show is postponed because of Hurricane Florence.

State officials said the show planned for Saturday was rescheduled to Sept. 29.

Northam is a car buff who owns a 1953 Oldsmobile and a 1971 Corvette.

He helped organize a planned car show on Capital Square that will feature classic cars from around the state.

