Police discovered Adkins dead shortly after 10:45 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to a 911 call indicating someone found the woman unresponsive inside her home. Adkins was pronounced dead at the scene, and evidence led police to investigate the case as a homicide. A news release provided no further details.
A statement from police said the department couldn’t comment on a possible motive because the investigation is ongoing.
Johnson and Guzman are being held in the Danville City jail without bond, and it’s not known if either has an attorney.