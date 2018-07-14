CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The grandson of a former Virginia governor is scheduled to enter a plea on charges he raped a fellow student at the University of Virginia.

Stephen Dalton Baril is the grandson of John Dalton, a Republican who served as governor from 1978 to 1982. Baril’s father is Steve Baril, a Republican who ran unsuccessfully in 2005 for attorney general.

News outlets report that a jury trial for Baril on charges of rape and sodomy had been scheduled for July 24. But court staff say the trial has been canceled in favor of a plea and sentencing hearing.

A female student at the university told police that Baril walked her home from a bar in January 2017 and took her to his apartment, where she says she was raped.

