The money was donated by Stand Up to Cancer, a subset of the nonprofit Entertainment Industry Foundation, and pharmaceutical giant Bristol Myers Squibb.

Black men develop lung cancer at a higher rate than other ethnic groups.

“During the past 20 years, the field of cancer health disparities has evolved into a complex science requiring transdisciplinary collaborations,” Stand Up to Cancer said in its announcement.

Through research, the centers hope to develop better methods for identifying those at the highest risk for lung cancer and to increase cancer screenings.