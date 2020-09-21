North Carolina and Virginia have been working on the high-speed plan for nearly 30 years, The News & Observer reported.
Last year, Virginia struck a deal to buy 65 miles (105 kilometers) of CSX rail corridor from the state line north to near Petersburg. CSX also agreed to allow the North Carolina Department of Transportation to purchase right-of-way in Warren County to the Virginia line.
Construction remains years away. The rail service envisioned would include passenger trains that could go 110 mph (177 kph) between Raleigh and Richmond.
