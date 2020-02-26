Agricultural associations, industry and producer groups, community-based organizations, educational institutions and non-profits may submit applications. Individual producers are not eligible for the grants.
Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits and nursery crops that are not typically covered by traditional crop insurance.
VDACS said it will give priority to projects with the sole purpose of enhancing the competitiveness of specialty crops as they pertain to improving food safety, increasing nutrition knowledge, enhancing sustainability and improving efficiency of distribution systems.
The deadline for submitting applications is March 23.
