Saturday unleashed no clear extremes of heat or cold, no wild wind, and as of sunset, no rain.

But of course, as probably seemed obvious to anyone who looked up or out in almost any direction on Saturday, clouds covered Washington’s skies. At times and places, layers of dark gray overcast alternated with layers of light gray overcast, both nearby and in the distance.

At times, gray clouds seemed also to swell and billow, assuming the rounded shapes of their fleecy white brethren that sail through brighter, bluer skies. But, by the quantitative record kept by the National Weather Service, thus far this month, Saturday was our day of maximum overcast.

Among the days we have had thus far in October, Saturday presented itself as warmer than most. Hundreds of people in T-shirts gathered for an event on the White House lawn. The shirts were certainly bluer than the sky, but wearers appeared comfortable in their short sleeves.

The high temperature on Saturday was 74 degrees, moderate yet warmer than all but two other days here this month. (On Wednesday, it was 81, and on Oct. 1, it was 76.)

Even more of a distinction could be claimed by the day’s low reading. On Saturday morning, it was seven degrees warmer than normal. The mercury fell to 60 degrees but remained there and declined no further.

In this, it differed from every previous October day here this year; each of the earlier days recorded lows in the 40s or 50s.