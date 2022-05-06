Gray Friday brought rain in the morning, afternoon and evening

Placeholder while article actions load

It rained in the morning on Friday, and it rained in the afternoon. Then, in the evening, it began to rain again. In its propensity to precipitate, Friday seemed similar to the first five days of May. Three of the month’s first five days saw rain. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight At a time when parts of the United States find themselves afflicted by drought, Washington seems a rainmaking place.

Even in those Friday hours when no rain fell at the official measuring spot, the city seemed an environment in which rain either had fallen, or trembled on the verge of falling.

They may sing of the liquidity of April. But recent days show May more than capable in the drizzle and downpour department.

By 5 p.m. on Friday we had recorded 1.3 inches of rain this month. That is more than 70 percent above average for the date.

It is after all, spring, and a season of soft spring rains. Indeed, a green spring, such has we have been experiencing, may require just such gentle irrigation.

Friday gave us fog, and mist. Our landscape seemed a brooding study in gray and green. Gray for the skies above, green, often a rich, dark green, for the trees and lawns that surrounded us.

In the afternoon, streets seemed damp with the signs of the morning rain. Shallow puddles seemed to fill low places on pavements. Droplets clung to leaves, but occasionally fell, rippling the dark puddles.

But after dark, a glance at radar images showed blotches of color, irregularly shaped, said to represent deluge, downpour, and possible trouble, all headed our way.

As a moistly overcast night fell in Washington, it seemed to the untrained eye, that benign as the daytime rain had seemed, more and perhaps far harder rain might yet be in store.

