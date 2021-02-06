Within its overarching dimness, Saturday, in fact, offered a variety of gradations of gray.

At times, a struggling sun did seem on the verge of breaking through, and it gleamed brightly on metal fences and fittings.

And at other times, though clouds predominated, the presence of the sun could be recognized in the diffuse circle of light that shone through thin clouds.

But it certainly seemed gray enough so that the skies, coupled with the calendar, could cause us at least to accept the relative imminence of snow.

As for the temperature, on its own it did not seem obviously suggestive of snow, not with an afternoon high reading at Reagan National Airport of 50 degrees.

Such a reading is five degrees above normal.

But weather sophisticates possess an awareness of how quickly conditions can change. They knew that even such warmth at 1:53 p.m. left open the possibility of snow in little more than a dozen hours.

In the meantime, on the streets and in the stores, a cursory look at pedestrians and shoppers gave no irrefutable indication of what is sometimes considered to be Washington snow panic.

Possibly the masks, seen almost everywhere, disguised the passion and fervor with which store items were sought.

Or knowledge that the Super Bowl would be contested on Sunday may have caused many to stock up early on life’s necessities.