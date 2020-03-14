Huckleberry Finn joins Amelia Bedelia, a harp seal rescued from Ocean City, and Pippi Longstocking, a gray seal pup rescued from Dewey Beach, at the aquarium.

The seals are being named after storybook characters at the aquarium this season.

The aquarium said Huckleberry Finn was first observed resting on the shoreline in Assateague State Park on Feb. 26. The next day, he was spotted again, but his condition had appeared to deteriorate.

At that time, in coordination with the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, Huckleberry Finn was taken to the rescue center for long-term rehabilitation.

The Animal Health and Rescue teams determined Huckleberry Finn was underweight and suffering from infected wounds throughout his body. He was immediately put on a regimen of antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medications to aid in his recovery.

The aquarium said the seal is already showing some promising signs of improvement.

Huckleberry Finn joined Pippi Longstocking in one of the center’s seal rehabilitation suites.

Pippi Longstocking has made great progress in rehabilitation since she was rescued on Feb. 8 from the shoreline in Dewey Beach. She’s still receiving antibiotics and anti-inflammatory medications to aid in her recovery, but she’s gained weight and is eating on her own — two major signs her health is improving.

Meanwhile, Amelia Bedelia, the harp seal rescued from Ocean City on Feb. 23, is now entering the final stages of rehabilitation. She’s regularly interacting with enrichment items and puzzle feeders are helping to sharpen up her foraging skills before she returns to her natural habitat, the aquarium said.

The National Aquarium’s Animal Rescue program is responsible for responding to stranded marine mammals and sea turtles along the nearly 3,190 miles of Maryland coast and works with stranding partners through the GARS Network to help respond, rescue and release animals year-round.

If you see a stranded marine mammal or sea turtle, you should not touch or approach the animal, or allow other people/pets to do so.

The aquarium says it’s best to give stranded marine life a wide berth.

“Whenever you see an animal like this in distress, the best thing you can do is give it space and immediately contact a trained wildlife first responder,” a spokesperson told Delmarva Now.