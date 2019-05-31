As we slept, the fin of a great white shark broke the surface of the Atlantic Ocean early Friday, well east of Ocean City.

That enabled researchers to receive a “ping” from an electronic tag they fastened in February to the creature for study purposes.

Brunswick, as they call him, may be a great white, but at 8 feet 9 inches and 431.54 pounds, he seems yet to have achieved full shark greatness

Meanwhile, according to the data-collecting organization Ocearch, Brunswick seems on his way north for summer and fall.

