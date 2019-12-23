A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

All times are Eastern.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

IN BRIEF:

— SECURITY GUARD SHOT— Police in North Carolina say a security guard was shot and seriously injured during an armed robbery.

— EMBEZZLEMENT-CHURCH SOLD— Authorities in North Carolina say a man embezzled more than $100,00 from a church and then sold it even though he didn’t have the legal rights to do so.

___

VIRGINIA

IN BRIEF:

— FATALLY BEATEN CHILD— U.S. marshals have arrested a Virginia man charged with felony homicide in the death of his 4-year-old son. News outlets report Hank L. Smith Jr. was caught Friday in Harrisonburg.

— NEW PARKS DIRECTOR— Virginia is set to get its first ever female director of its state parks service.

— STATE FAIR SCHOLARSHIPS— Children who exhibited livestock in the 2019 State Fair of Virginia 4-H and FFA youth livestock program are eligible to apply for 12 scholarships offered by the State Fair.

___

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

CHESAPEAKE BAY OYSTERS

Struggling watermen in Maryland say oyster sanctuaries haven’t worked and a new law that permanently protects five oyster sanctuaries around the Chesapeake Bay will hit them hard economically. They want Maryland to let them harvest oysters on a rotational basis every few years, a method now permitted in neighboring Virginia. By Brian Witte.

IN BRIEF:

— CARJACKING SUSPECT SHOT— Protesters rallied outside the Delaware attorney general’s offices to demand an investigation into the February shooting and wounding of an unarmed teen carjacking suspect.

— STORAGE FACILITY BURGLARIES— Authorities in Maryland are searching for a man they say robbed 47 storage units in about an hour.

