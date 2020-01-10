A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

All times are Eastern.

AD

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

AD

TODAY’S TOP STORIES

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH CAROLINA-VOTER ID

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republican lawmakers made a last-minute plea on Friday to a federal judge as they seek to save a photo identification requirement to vote that had been set to begin with the March primary. The GOP legislative leaders already have been turned away by U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs from entering the lawsuit that the NAACP filed against other state officials to challenge the December 2018 law. They’re again seeking to intervene while asking Biggs to suspend her decision last week that prevents the photo ID mandate from being implemented for the time being. By Gary D. Robertson. SENT: 500 words.

AD

WWII-CLASSIFIED MISSION

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Russian ambassador to the U.S. is among those expected to attend a service to mark the 75th anniversary of the deaths of five people during a top-secret World War II mission when hundreds of Soviet aviators trained on North Carolina’s coast. The service to remember Project Zebra and the five aviators killed when their seaplane crashed into the Pasquotank River will be held Saturday in Elizabeth City, news outlets report. The pilot and three others survived the crash. SENT: 280 words.

AD

NORTH CAROLINA TOWN-LEVEE

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. — The U.S . Army Corps of Engineers has agreed to spend $39.6 million to help preserve an eastern North Carolina town founded by freed slaves that’s been damaged repeatedly by floodwaters from hurricanes. The project money, which comes from $740 million allocated to the Corps in a disaster relief funding bill approved in June, should help better protect Princeville, members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation said in news releases Thursday. SENT: 420 words.

AD

IN BRIEF:

— EX-UNC COACH-PEDESTRIAN DEATH — The former women’s basketball coach at the University of North Carolina has been charged in connection with an accident that killed an elderly pedestrian, police said Friday.

— COAST GUARD FACILITY-ARREST — A North Carolina man has been charged with trying to bring an assault weapon, body armor and hollow-point bullets into a U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in New Jersey.

AD

— CREDIT CARD FRAUD — A woman and her father were sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges in connection with a credit card fraud scheme, a federal prosecutor said.

— HOUSE FIRE-BODY FOUND — Firefighters responding to a house fire on the North Carolina coast found the body of a man who authorities say had been shot to death, police said.

AD

— PANTLESS PROWLER — Police in North Carolina say they’ve arrested a man who they say had been walking through people’s yards without any pants on.

___

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA CAPITOL GUN BAN

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia lawmakers voted Friday to ban firearms at the state Capitol, the first in what’s expected to be many contentious gun votes in coming weeks. Newly empowered Democrats who made up a majority of a special rules committee voted to ban guns at the Capitol and a legislative office building despite bitter protests from Republicans, saying the move was needed to protect public safety.. By Alan Suderman and Sarah Rankin. SENT: 590 words.

AD

GANG SLAYING-DEATH PENALTY

AD

ALEXANDRIA, Va — A federal judge has ordered that an accused gang leader facing a possible death sentence will receive a separate trial from his co-defendants. Twenty-nine-year-old Elmer Zelaya Martinez is accused of leading his accomplices in the MS-13 street gang in the 2016 stabbing deaths of 17-year-old Edvin Escobar Mendez and 14-year-old Sergio Arita Triminio. SENT: 220 words.

IN BRIEF:

— INTERSTATE PILEUP — An SUV hit a patch of ice on westbound Interstate 64 in Virginia, triggering a 75-car pileup last month, investigators said.

— UVA NURSING SCHOOL-GIFT — The University of Virginia’s School of Nursing has received a $20 million gift to support the enrollment of more than 1,000 students in its programs over the next decade.

AD

— VIRGINIA RABBIT — A 25-pound rabbit that served as Virginia’s official Easter Bunny as well as a service animal for a U.S. Army veteran has died.

AD

— CONDEMNED JAIL-RULING— A judge has ruled that a Virginia city can’t condemn its jail and must instead make the necessary repairs to keep it safe and operational.

___

MARYLAND/ DELAWARE

PRIVATE SCHOOL-SEXUAL ABUSE

BALTIMORE — A private school in Baltimore has acknowledged that a former teacher and coach sexually abused students in the 1990s and the academy “could have done more” to determine if others had been harmed. The headmaster at the all-boys Gilman School, Henry Smyth, said in a Thursday email to parents and alumni that Martin Meloy “engaged in sexually abusive behavior” with students on separate occasions at his home in Baltimore County. Smyth said the school reported the allegations against Meloy to authorities after victims informed Gilman leadership of the abuse in 2008. By Regina Garcia Cano. SENT: 410 words, AP Photos.

AD

AD

SEXUAL HARASSMENT-LEGISLATORS REPORT

ANNAPOLIS, MD. — A first-of-its kind workplace climate survey in Maryland’s legislature found a high level of awareness about policies regarding harassment and discrimination and how to report it, but less confidence in how complaints are resolved and whether they result in fair outcomes, the survey released Friday said. The survey included lawmakers in both the House and Senate, as well as staff members, employees at the Department of Legislative Services and lobbyists. By Brian Witte. SENT: 360 words.

AIR FORCE-HIV POLICY

RICHMOND, Va. — An injunction barring the Trump administration from discharging two Air Force members who are HIV-positive was upheld Friday by a federal appeals court panel that called the military’s rationale for prohibiting deployment of service members living with HIV “outmoded and at odds with current science.” The airmen sued in 2018, arguing that major advancements in treatment mean the airmen can easily be given appropriate medical care and present no real risk of transmission to others. By Legal Affairs Writer Denise Lavoie. SENT: 520 words.

AD

AD

ELECTION 2020-CALIFORNIA-BUTTIGIEG-BIDEN

LOS ANGELES — Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg chased California votes on Friday in dueling events, looking to sway Democrats in the state that delivers the largest haul of delegates in the presidential contest. Appearing at a short-term housing complex for the homeless, Buttigieg promised a new era of help for people living on the streets, while Biden sought to upstage the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor with a formal endorsement from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti attended by firefighters. The endorsement was initially announced Thursday. By Michael R. Blood. SENT: 530 words.

KUSHNER APARTMENT-COMPANY-RULING

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore judge has ruled in favor of an apartment company owed by President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner in a lawsuit that claimed the company charged improper fees. Westminster Management was granted a motion for summary judgment on Thursday, with Baltimore Circuit Judge Philip Jackson agreeing that the lawsuit filed by five tenants shouldn’t proceed, The Baltimore Sun reported. SENT: 270 words.

AD

IN BRIEF:

— OCEAN CITY-HARRY & MEGHAN — Maryland’s Ocean City has playfully invited Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan to vacation there after the couple said they would step back from royal duties.

— ENGLISH ONLY ORDINANCE — Commissioners in a Maryland county are looking to repeal a 2013 ordinance that made English the official language of the community.

— DOVER POLICE CHIEF_Officials in Delaware’s capital city have chosen a new chief of police for the city’s force.

___

SPORTS

BKN--HORNETS-JAZZ

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz will be trying to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night. UPCOMING: 600 words, AP Photos. Game starts at 9 p.m. ET.

HKN--COYOTES-HURRICANES

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Arizona Coyotes visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night, with the Hurricanes pursuing their fourth win in six games. The Coyotes had won four straight before a loss Thursday. By Ken Tysiac. UPCOMING: 600 words, AP photos. Game starts at 7:30 p.m.

FBN—TITANS-RAVENS CLASHES

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Chris Johnson’s rookie season ended at Baltimore with his ankle injured so much he missed the Pro Bowl. To Eddie George, a divisional round loss to the Ravens after the 2000 season ranks as possibly his most painful. The Titans playing the Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round on Saturday night has revived strong memories of an intense and bitter rivalry along with the agony of possible Super Bowl titles lost. By Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker. SENT: 760 words,

BKC—ACC THIS WEEK

UNDATED — Clemson at North Carolina on Saturday. No, neither team is ranked, but the game is the latest chance for the Tigers (7-7, 1-3) to end perhaps the most frustrating streak in college basketball and avoid falling to O-60 all-time at Chapel Hill. It could be Clemson’s best chance at winning at North Carolina (11-7, 1-3) with the Tar Heels having gone 3-7 after an 5-0 start, including two straight losses at home to Georgia Tech and Pitt. By Sports Writer Pete Iacobelli. SENT: 540 words, AP Photos.

BKC--STRUGGLING NORTH CAROLINA

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The losses are piling up for North Carolina, along with the frustration for Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. The Tar Heels have their worst record through 15 games in 17 seasons under Williams, and they’re limping into Saturday’s visit from Clemson – which is 0-59 all-time in Chapel Hill. By Basketball Writer Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 550 words, AP photos by 5 p.m.

BKC--BIG TEN THIS WEEK

UNDATED — One of the best games in the Big Ten this weekend has Rutgers playing at Illinois on Saturday. Both teams were picked in the bottom half of the Big Ten in the preseason. Both are surprises. By Sports Writer Eric Olson. SENT: 500 words, AP photos.

FBC—FCS CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW

FRISCO, Texas — North Dakota State and James Madison are both finishing up their first season with new head coaches. The Bison even have a freshman quarterback. Yet here they both are again. The teams that have combined for the last eight FCS championships are back in Frisco playing for another title Saturday. By Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins. SENT: 810 words, AP Photos.