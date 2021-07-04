The Internet has made it easier to fill in the blanks. But not every blank. The reason I began this column looking ahead to the humans of 2,400 years from now is because I’ve been looking back at the humans of 2,400 years ago. If you read a modern, annotated translation of a Greek playwright such as Aristophanes or a Roman one such as Plautus, you will come across a line of dialogue that’s footnoted with the comment “Reference obscure.”