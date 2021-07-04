A sidekick was a second banana. A second banana was the second most important person in an organization. A banana was a fruit.
Is any of this making any sense to you? No? Bueller? Bueller? (Bueller was a character in a 1986 American teen comedy.)
Nevermind. Maybe it’s better if I just address the humans of 2021. We at least have common cultural touchpoints that allow us to understand one another. Or do we?
I’ve been thinking about this lately. I’m curious about just how much we have in common today. I’m also curious about how much of what we understand today will be understandable to future generations. I guess these thoughts are an inevitable artifact of aging. The newer humans bubbling up from below probably have no idea what older humans like me are talking about sometimes.
But it works the other way around, too. I still remember the first time I was struck by this. It was in 1984 at my grandmother’s house in Brookland. I’d spent the afternoon visiting her and as I was leaving, she asked what my plans were for the evening.
I was off to the movies to see “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock,” but after doing a quick calculation in my head, I mumbled something like “Nothing much.”
Perhaps I was selling Momsie short, but I wasn’t sure she knew what “Star Trek” was or who Spock was or why anyone would need to search for him. And I didn’t feel like explaining.
Journalists run into this all the time. How much can readers be expected to know? Do writers have to explain every reference? People used to joke that The Washington Post’s copy desk was such a stickler that it would add “the English playwright” to any mention of William Shakespeare.
Of course, we don’t all share the same cultural allusions and we never did. One person’s “Cheeburger! Cheeburger!” is another person’s “And that’s how you play ‘Get the guests.’ ” Context helps. If I write that someone bought a shirt at Woodies, it’s pretty clear that was a store, even if there hasn’t been a Woodies in 26 years.
The Internet has made it easier to fill in the blanks. But not every blank. The reason I began this column looking ahead to the humans of 2,400 years from now is because I’ve been looking back at the humans of 2,400 years ago. If you read a modern, annotated translation of a Greek playwright such as Aristophanes or a Roman one such as Plautus, you will come across a line of dialogue that’s footnoted with the comment “Reference obscure.”
What that means, said Judith P. Hallett, professor emerita of Classics at the University of Maryland, is: “Obviously this is supposed to be funny, but we don’t know why.”
We’re left scratching our heads at something the original audience would have laughed at.
“Jokes are very tied up with what’s current,” Judith said.
We have the words but we don’t know their context.
The most famous work by Aristophanes is “The Frogs,” whose plot centers on a competition between the dead poets Euripides and Aeschylus over whose tragic plays are more inspiring for Athenians. There’s a whole section of the play in which every line that Euripides utters is answered by Aeschylus with the nonsensical phrase “Lost his little bottle of oil.”
Modern scholars have no idea what that’s supposed to mean.
“No one knows what it’s all about,” said Judith. “One of my professors, who was born in 1915, was convinced this was all a veiled reference to Euripides’ impotence, that this was some allusion to the size of his manly apparatus. He just didn’t have the manliness to write tragedies that could inspire.”
In 1969, another scholar, Gary Wills, inspired countless journal articles with his suggestion that an inscrutable passage in the same play involving a contest between noisy frogs and the god Dionysus was actually a huge fart joke.
“You can never prove whether you’re right or wrong when explaining a joke,” said Judith. And, of course, if you have to explain a joke, it probably isn’t funny.
Me, I thought “Andy Richter Controls the Universe” was pretty funny and I was sorry to see it get the hook.
“Get the hook” comes from vaudeville. Vaudeville was . . . oh, never mind.
Use your allusion, too
Tell me, is there a joke or cultural reference you made that elicited nothing but blank stares, even though you thought everybody knew it? Or perhaps you were the one with blank stare? Send the details — with “Reference obscure” in the subject line — to me at john.kelly@washpost.com.
