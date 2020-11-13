At a contentious virtual meeting Thursday, the D.C. Housing Authority’s board of commissioners voted 5 to 4 to give executive director Tyrone Garrett the authority to negotiate with three developers to construct affordable, “mixed-income” housing at the site.

AD

AD

Without the board’s action, which opens a six-month negotiation period, Garrett said, redevelopment plans at Greenleaf would stall, with residents left living in units that have fallen into disrepair.

“Time is not on our side,” Garrett said. “Our buildings are over 50 years old. They are in decay.”

A similar motion narrowly failed at a meeting last month after some housing authority commissioners questioned whether developers sought enough input from Greenleaf residents.

Since that meeting, Garrett said the housing authority had reached out to Greenleaf, hosting virtual meetings with residents and posting redevelopment plans to its website.

The plans indicate Greenleaf will be constructed according to a “build first” model — letting residents temporarily relocate to nearby buildings rather than forcing them to move elsewhere in the city.

AD

AD

The plan calls for replacing all 493 units of affordable housing as part of plans for 1,400 total units of “mixed-income and affordable multifamily rental” housing, including townhouses, condominiums and commercial space, according to the website.

Commissioner Bill Slover, who voted against the resolution twice, said housing authority commissioners have ceded control of development projects in the past with poor results.

Slover said the commission passed a similar resolution in 2013 on Barry Farm Dwellings, a housing project in Southeast. Residents had to leave their homes after a “build first” plan was not honored, and what once was a complex with 444 units of affordable housing remains boarded up.

AD

A similar situation unfolded at Park Morton in Northwest, said Slover, adding that developers prioritized the construction of market-rate units over affordable housing.

AD

“We put these things out in the world and don’t provide an opportunity to put ourselves back into the deal,” he said. “How do we know until it’s fait accompli that our priorities are No. 1? By the time it gets to us, it’s too late to stop it.”

Daniel del Pielago, an organizing director for the affordable housing advocacy nonprofit Empower DC, said those who redevelop public housing properties don’t always consider the “real human experience of people living there.”

Though some plans promise to “build first” and offer a right of return, it may take years for them to come to fruition.

AD

“What we really see is displacement,” he said. “We have not seen replacement.”

The Greenleaf properties’ prospective developers — Bozzuto, EYA and Pennrose — did not respond to requests for comment.

Thursday’s resolution approving the six-month negotiation period passed amid a turbulent year for the D.C. Housing Authority.

AD

In June, D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine sued the authority for a lack of security at its properties. The agency settled in September, agreeing to spend $3 million on cameras and other improvements.

In July, the agency was sued by its own former general counsel, who alleged she was wrongfully terminated for asking whether KN95 masks the agency bought for coronavirus protection were approved by federal regulators. That litigation is pending. A formerly homeless veteran who served as vice chairwoman of the housing authority board has said the city terminated her in August after she asked questions about the masks.

AD

D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) said she was disappointed the Greenleaf resolution didn’t more explicitly protect its residents.

“This is a key to making sure we have a racially equitable city,” she said. “Public housing is our best tool and asset to housing some of our low-income working Washingtonians, and we need to make sure we’re not giving it away.”

As political appointees disagreed about Greenleaf’s fate, residents living there said they are struggling amid the pandemic.

AD

Patricia Bishop, a 60-year-old Greenleaf resident who spoke at Thursday’s meeting, said she has lived in the complex for 15 years. A survivor of two heart attacks, she said she fears her health has been compromised by poor conditions in her apartment, which she has rarely left since pandemic-related shutdowns began in March.

AD

Bishop, who cited problems with mold, pests and ventilation, wasn’t against the authority’s redevelopment plan but worried the housing authority had placed the promise of future deals before the well-being of Greenleaf’s residents. She noted that some who left public housing amid redevelopment plans were never able to return.