And maybe that’s why this ongoing and sprawling outpouring for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — this massive, public, American funeral — is so important to our country right now.

“We haven’t quite done what we should’ve done for my mother,” said Mary Jackson Scroggins, whose remarkable mother, Luevella Jackson, died during the coronavirus pandemic and didn’t get the funeral that the “Matriarch of 36th Street” deserved.

“And that left a little scar somewhere that doesn’t heal very well,” she said. “The fact that we can’t all comfort each other.”

Because the funeral directors who orchestrate flowers and music and speak in hushed tones and the church ladies who make sure there’s enough egg salad and finger sandwiches for everyone aren’t the final word on how we grieve anymore.

Those officials say mourners need to consider “modifications to funeral rites and rituals (for example, avoid touching the deceased person’s body or personal belongings or other ceremonial objects) to make sure of everyone’s safety.”

And that’s safe and proper — but it means mourners have to make do with drive-bys past a casket, virtual ceremonies online or, at the most, small, socially distanced gatherings where they have to try really hard not to hug.

But that still feels wrong. So joining this big ritual mourning in D.C. helped give the catharsis a nation needs.

“We had to come. We really need to finally grieve,” said Susan Gilroy-King, 38, who drove to D.C. from the middle of Pennsylvania to stand in line and pay her respects to Ginsburg, who lay in repose at the Supreme Court this week.

Of course, Gilroy-King and thousands of others who have flocked to the courthouse steps since Ginsburg’s death Sept. 18 are there to honor her and everything she did to change the landscape of American society.

But nearly every person I talked to who stood in line to pay their respects to Ginsburg has lost someone during the pandemic.

And they all talked about the pent-up sense of loss and grief, the lack of closure and inability to celebrate in this time.

“One of my former students was shot and killed, and we couldn’t go mourn her,” said Gilroy-King, a professor at Lackawanna College in Scranton. “And there’s a lot missing about people getting together.”

Without a big funeral, there was no chance to publicly remember the things that student did, changed, loved and accomplished, Gilroy-King said.

But here she was on Capitol Hill, in a massive, public grieving session that celebrated, honored and remembered what Ginsburg meant to Americans.

She, too, was a matriarch.

And this, the big funeral, is what matriarchs deserve. These are the women always there to feed someone, to listen to sorrows. They are there with a stool at a kitchen counter, a shoulder, a hand. And it is at the funeral where so much of that is finally appreciated, celebrated and acknowledged.

“My boyfriend’s family lost a lot of people,” said Kelly Fitzgerald, 50, who left New York City at 5 a.m. on Thursday to make the journey to D.C. “Like his mother, and she didn’t get the big service she deserved.”

And that made Fitzgerald think about all the ways we wait to tell those matriarchs how much we love and appreciate them.

“So why wait for the funeral?” she asked. “Let’s tell them all this now. I send my mom flowers every other week now because I’ve been thinking about this.”

Christine Kohl said she came to the Supreme Court not only because she knew Ginsburg personally. Ginsburg was a judge in the U.S. Court of Appeals in D.C. while Kohl was one of the few female attorneys working there. “I wouldn’t be where I was without the work she did,” Kohl, 72, said.

But that wasn’t why Kohl began to choke up when we talked. I didn’t see her tears behind her polarized sunglasses, and I didn’t see a twitch of her mouth. But I heard the shake in her voice.

“I’m not just mourning her,” she said. “I’m mourning our country. What’s becoming of us.”

She has lost some loved ones during this pandemic. But she found an upside to the new way we’ve had to grieve.

“These Zoom memorials weren’t as bad as I thought they would be,” she said. “A lot of people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to come were there. And we shared stories. It wasn’t all bad.”

For the Jackson family, however, there was no substitute for the big, loud, happy and sad party their matriarch would’ve liked.

It was already hard enough that they had to watch her die on Zoom when she was in the hospital and they couldn’t be at her side.

Jackson’s neighbors and church friends, family from South Carolina all wanted to come mourn her.

“We had to tell them they couldn’t come,” Scroggins said. “This was a part of their ritual, it was part of who they were. It’s a major part of their transitioning.”

But Scroggins said she’s planning to take her grandchildren to pay their respects to Ginsburg, either at the sprawling Supreme Court memorial or outside the Capitol, where she will lie in state Friday. There are flowers there, and tears, some laughter and comfort.

That’s what we all need now, some comfort.