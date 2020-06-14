Groundhogs have a solidness to them that argues against getting too close.

My Lovely Wife used to call them “Beltway animals,” because that’s where we’d see them: on the shoulders and medians of I-495. We’d usually whip past so quickly that we couldn’t get a good look — “What is that?” she’d say — but I’m an expert so I knew it was a groundhog, a.k.a., woodchuck, a.k.a., marmot, a.k.a., whistle-pig.

“Whistle-pig?” my wife said as we watched ours from the safety of our porch.

“Yes,” I said. “They make a whistling sound when alarmed. Go up to it and jab it. You’ll see.”

It’s a wonder I’m still married.

We were excited at the prospect of a new visitor to our backyard. We love our squirrels and birds, but this was a fresh species — Marmota monax — to study and anthropomorphize.

“Aww, look at him hold that branch,” I said. “It’s like he’s eating a churro.”

Then I zoomed in with my telephoto lens and spotted his creepy knuckles and long, scything nails and wondered if perhaps there was a downside to having a groundhog living under the shed.

We sat on our porch, drinking wine and watching the groundhog methodically move across our weedy lawn as it consumed clover blossom after clover blossom. The white flowers disappeared into his mouth like so much cotton candy.

“It says their digging can undermine foundations,” My Lovely Wife said, scrolling on her phone.

“His fur looks a bit like a seal’s,” I said, snapping more photos.

Our suburban backyard attracts many creatures. A pair of house wrens has nested in the birdhouse we put up. If there are chicks, we expect they’ll be fledging soon.

Wrens have a delightful song, one of only a few we can recognize. We hear the complex trill and scan the trees and bushes for the source, pleased with ourselves when we spot it. Wrens are small, but they take no guff. Any time a squirrel gets too close to the birdhouse, it gets divebombed.

The robin is back. At least we think it’s the same robin that in the spring built a nest in the eaves of our unfinished porch, only to lose her entire clutch of eggs to a predator. Our porch still isn’t finished, and last month the robin built seven nests, right next to each other in the eaves, before laying four eggs in one.

This may be some sort of decoy behavior, or she may just be an idiot. Robins are very sure of themselves, but like a lot of overly confident people, their certainty is not always warranted.

Our contractor is going to have to leave the screens off the porch until those eggs hatch and the chicks fledge, unless another crow comes in and commits robicide.

We haven’t seen the fox for a while, which is disappointing. It’s as close as we get to an apex predator around here — if you don’t count us.

With the fox giving our yard a pass, the rabbits have been more relaxed. Too relaxed, if you ask me. The other day I spotted one reclining in the grass as if on a chaise longue. She looked like an odalisque by Ingres or Delacroix, her long legs stretched out, not a care in the world. All she needed was a cheap paperback and a drink with a paper umbrella in it.

I’m happy to say the hummingbird is well and truly back. He did a brief flyby a few weeks ago, but now he stops regularly at our nectar feeder and takes long sips.

The groundhog was around for two days. We delighted in watching him waddle out from under the porch, graze a while, then waddle back.

Then on the third day he was gone. We don’t know what became of him. Did he decide he could do better than our backyard? Was he drawn to seek his fortune by the Beltway?

Wherever you went, majestic whistle-pig, we salute you.