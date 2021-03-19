“We currently have 2,324 different distribution points from one end of the state to the other, and are thrilled to add EPIC Pharmacies to our vaccination efforts in order to further expand our reach and ensure that no Marylander is left behind,” Hogan said in a statement.
Nearly 300 pharmacies across Maryland are administering COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday. The stores are receiving direct allocations from the state and the federal government. Pharmacy providers of the vaccine can be found at covidvax.maryland.gov.
