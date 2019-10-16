The Monument Fund sent a letter to Charlottesville’s city attorney Tuesday. It says monuments of Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson were vandalized in mid-September and again Monday. The group asks the city to investigate.
A city spokesman couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
The Monument Fund has helped pay for ongoing litigation against Charlottesville over its attempts to remove the monuments.
