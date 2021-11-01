Tolton, a former slave who was baptized and reared Catholic, was rejected on the basis of his race by every American seminary he applied to. He went to Rome to study, and in 1886 won the distinction of being the first Black priest in America. (The racial background of three brothers ordained earlier was not widely acknowledged during their lifetimes. James, Patrick and Sherwood Healy were the sons of a Black woman who had been enslaved and the white man who owned her, according to an essay by James M. O’Toole, a professor of history at Boston College.)