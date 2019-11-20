The Environmental Integrity Project, on behalf of Riverkeeper, notified owner Verso Corp. Tuesday that Riverkeeper plans to sue under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. The act requires such a notice be issued 90 days before filing a lawsuit in federal court.
The complaint says state environmental officials noticed the leak in April, weeks before the closure’s announcement. Department spokesman Jay Apperson says Verso is working to stop it.
Verso wasn’t immediately reached for comment.
